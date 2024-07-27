Fredericksburg-Area Road Work for the Coming Week

Here’s a look at upcoming road work this week in the Fredericksburg region. All work is scheduled, weather permitting.

I-95 Northbound and Southbound

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 140 (Courthouse Road)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Varying single and double lane closures for bridge maintenance at mile marker 137, at the Potomac Creek bridge. Single lane closure begins at 9 p.m. followed by a double lane closure starting at 10 p.m.

Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) to Exit 148 (Quantico)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Varying single and double lane closures for bridge maintenance at mile marker 145, at the Aquia Creek Bridge. Single lane closure begins at 9 p.m. followed by a double lane closure starting at 10 p.m.

I-95 Northbound

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 140 (Courthouse Road)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Varying single and double lane closures for milling and paving at mile markers 137-140. Single lane closure begins at 9 p.m. followed by a double lane closure starting at 10 p.m.

City of Fredericksburg and Stafford County

Falmouth Bridge

Monday – Tuesday, 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Single lane closures on Route 1 over the Rappahannock River for deck testing as part of a future bridge maintenance project. If work is canceled on Monday or Tuesday, it will be rescheduled to occur on Wednesday, July 31.

Route 3 Westbound

Sunday – Thursday, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating lane closure with flagging operation for milling and paving on Route 3 westbound between Woodlyn Drive and Gateway Boulevard.

Stafford County

Route 1

Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single lane closure on Route 1 between Centreport Parkway and Potomac Creek Drive for permit work.

Route 1 Northbound

Monday – Thursday, 8 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closed near Route 676 for guardrail work.

Route 1 Southbound

Monday – Thursday, 8 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closed near Route 687 for guardrail work

Berea Church Road CLOSURE

Berea Church Road is closed from Berea Knolls Drive to Theresa Garden Place, and northbound access is closed from Route 17 to Berea Knolls Drive. Construction for a Stafford County project to improve Berea Church Road. View the project page.

Route 606 (Ferry Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Alternating lane closures between Route 1161 (Town and Country Drive) and Route 3 (Kings Highway) for permit work.

Route 630 (Courthouse Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single lane closure on Courthouse Road between Route 1 and Hospital Center Boulevard for permit work.

Forbes Street/Layhill Road/Primmer House Road

Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic directed by a flagging crew along Route 624 (Forbes Street/Layhill Road/Primmer House Road) for paving work between Route 1 and the Riggs Road intersection.

Sign Work

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Alternating mobile lane closures with flagging operations for sign work on the following routes:

Route 612 (Tacketts Mill Road)

Route 612 (Hartwood Road) to Route 615 (Cropp Road)

Route 612 (Heflin Road) to Route 846 (Beaver Lodge Road)

Route 613 (Spotted Tavern Road)

Route 616 (Poplar Road)

Route 616 (Poplar Road) to Route 612 (Hartwood Road)

Rte 616 (Poplar Road) to Route 654 (Berea Church Road)

Route 650 (Mt. Olive Road) to Route 616 (Poplar Road)

Route 651 (Kellogs Mill Road)

Route 651 (Kellogs Mill Road) to Route 652 (Truslow Road)

Route 652 (Truslow Road)

Route 754 (Shackelford Well Road)