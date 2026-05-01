Local News Roundup: VA250 Mobile Museum Visits Spotsylvania, New Library Endowment Launched, and SPCA Resumes Full Operations

QTS Appeals to Save Digital Gateway

“This case involves the Court of Appeals’ unprecedented nullification of three Prince William County zoning amendments that would have brought tens of billions of dollars in investment—and thousands of jobs—to Virginia,” the QTS petition, Prince William Times reports. “In a decision resolving two sets of cases, the Court of Appeals rejected the rezonings by mistakenly finding violations of highly technical notice provisions that harmed no one.”

QTS filed its notice of appeal to the Virginia Supreme Court just before the 11:59 p.m. deadline Wednesday, after both Prince William County and Compass Datacenters signaled they would let the project die following two court losses over public notice issues. The roughly 1,760-acre data center complex along Pageland Lane in Gainesville had been approved in 2023 but was voided by the courts.

Fredericksburg Schools Locked Down After Shooting

“Expect delays as we safely get everyone home,” Fredericksburg Free Press reported. “Gladys West and Lafayette will soon come out of lockdown. All Dunning Mills students will remain at the school.”

Police are investigating a shooting in a neighborhood near Gladys West and Lafayette Elementary schools in the City of Fredericksburg, prompting lockdowns at those campuses on Thursday afternoon. An update from Fredericksburg City Public Schools around 4:05 p.m. confirmed all schools had moved to indoor instruction with dismissal underway.

Experts Downplay Deadline Worries in Special Election

“The timing, however, could shift depending on when the Virginia Supreme Court issues a ruling and what that decision says,” Virginia Scope reported. “Several lawyers told Virginia Scope that it is highly unlikely the Court would prevent certification if the justices issue a ruling after the deadline.”

A pending Virginia Supreme Court ruling on a Republican challenge to a congressional redistricting constitutional amendment is intersecting with a new 14-day election certification deadline under House Bill 1384. Legal experts say the timeline is unlikely to disrupt certification of the April 21 special election results, even if the court rules after the May 1 target date. The State Board of Elections had planned to certify results at its May 1 meeting.

VA250 Mobile Museum Experience Stops at Spotsylvania County Museum This Weekend

History comes alive this weekend as VA250’s Mobile Museum Experience makes a stop at the Spotsylvania County Museum.

The hands-on, interactive “museum on wheels,” titled Out of Many, One, is housed in a quad-expandable tractor trailer and travels throughout Virginia highlighting the state’s rich history. The public is invited to explore the immersive exhibit.

When : May 2–3, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

: May 2–3, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Where : Spotsylvania County Museum, 6159 Plank Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22407

: Spotsylvania County Museum, 6159 Plank Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22407 Admission: Free and open to the public

Central Rappahannock Regional Library Launches Permanent Endowment for Literacy and Learning

Central Rappahannock Regional Library has established The Library Fund for Literacy and Learning, a permanent endowment created in 2025 in partnership with the Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region.

The fund will support and expand library programming for all ages, including Summer Reading to prevent learning loss, Community Reads and Author Talks for cultural connection, teen leadership and social programs, and workforce development training.

Library Executive Director Rebecca Purdy said the endowment ensures the library’s commitment to education, financial stability, and community connection will continue in perpetuity. Gifts to the fund are tax-deductible. For more information or to donate, visit librarypoint.org/support.

Fredericksburg SPCA Welcomes Interim Veterinarian-in-Charge, Resumes Operations

The Fredericksburg SPCA has appointed Dr. Lindsey Aebli, founder of Auravet, as interim Veterinarian-in-Charge, allowing the shelter to resume key operations and programs.

The organization had temporarily paused select services in February after its previous veterinarian departed. With Dr. Aebli in place, the SPCA can now process animal intakes from partner shelters, resume vaccinations, preventive care, spay/neuter procedures, and support the People Empowered Through Support program with low-cost clinics.

Dr. Aebli, a mixed-animal veterinarian serving Northern Virginia since 2018 with experience in shelter medicine, brings a focus on accessible, compassionate care. The shelter is reopening services and plans to hire additional veterinarians to expand both shelter and public offerings.

Quantico Live-Fire Training Runs May 1–15

“Please note overnight training operations,” Marine Corps Base Quantico advised. “Marine Corps Base Quantico operates 43 live-fire ranges that support training from small arms to explosive demolitions to artillery fire to the delivery of live-aerial munitions.”

Multiple live-fire exercises are scheduled at Marine Corps Base Quantico between May 1 and May 15, 2026, including overnight sessions on several dates. Residents near the base may experience noise, vibrations, or illuminations that vary by location, weather and time of day. Training is continuous and schedules can change due to operational needs.

Key Training Windows:

• May 1 (8 a.m.) – May 2 (2 a.m.): Live Fire Demo 50 lbs and below

• May 7 (9 a.m.–10 p.m.): Live Fire .50 Cal and below

• May 8 (8 a.m.–10 p.m.): Live Fire Demo

• May 11–15: Multiple overnight live-fire sessions (see full advisory for details)