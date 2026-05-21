Prince William Schools Challenge Arbitrator’s Ruling

“The school division has been attempting creative ways to re-litigate this matter ever since the arbitrator’s decision issued, because the basis for vacating arbitration awards is narrow,” Hansford’s attorney Toby Latham told InsideNoVa. “Neither the audit nor Ms. McCarthy’s declaration support this wild accusation… It desperately wants a do over.”

“The school system argued in its filing that vacating the final award in this case is warranted because the award was procured through fraud or other undue means, namely, Ms. Hansford’s false testimony at the hearing,” Prince William County Public Schools reported in its court filing.

Prince William County Public Schools and the School Board have filed motions in Circuit Court opposing a March arbitration ruling that found the division committed unfair labor practices against former Prince William Education Association President Maggie Hansford. The arbitrator ordered her reinstatement with back pay and other remedies. Schools argue the award should be vacated due to alleged false testimony and newly available audit evidence.

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