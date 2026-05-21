Data Centers Push East Toward Schools and Parks

“Yes, the data centers we have now are generating revenue. The question is to what end? And the question is, how many more do we really need?” Prince William Times reported. “This has divided our community. There are people who were best friends and now, they don’t even talk to each other anymore.”

“This has divided our community,” Four Seasons resident Carol Rediger told the Times. “Money speaks loudly. And a lot of supervisors have taken donations.”

Three proposals could add up to 12 data centers along Va. 234 in eastern Prince William County near Colgan High School, Prince William Forest Park and the Four Seasons retirement community. The projects — Quantico Ridge (four buildings), Six Towers (two buildings next to Colgan High) and Southgate (six buildings behind Four Seasons) — remain in early planning stages with no public hearings scheduled. Board Chair Deshundra Jefferson has voiced reluctance about new facilities near schools, homes and parks.

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