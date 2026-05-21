Police Blotter: Church Assault, Store Robbery Reported

A 37-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted staff members at a Woodbridge church food bank, biting one victim who required hospital treatment. The incident is among the most serious reports received from area agencies in the past day.

In other cases, a strong-arm robbery at a Woodbridge vape shop and multiple impaired driving arrests in Stafford County also drew police response. No serious injuries were reported in the crashes or robbery.

This daily roundup compiles the most notable incidents from available law enforcement reports.

Prince William County Police

Malicious Wounding at Church Food Bank

On May 20 at 7:22 p.m., officers responded to Cokesbury Methodist Church at 14806 Blackburn Road in Woodbridge after a man became aggressive with staff at the food bank. The man assaulted two male staff members and bit a third man while being restrained by bystanders. Minor injuries were reported for the initial victims; the bitten man was transported to a hospital. A 37-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged with one count of malicious wounding, two counts of simple assault, and one count of disorderly conduct. He is being held without bond.

Strong-Arm Robbery at Tobacco Hut

On May 20 at 12:53 p.m., officers responded to the Tobacco Hut at 14000 Richmond Highway in Woodbridge after an employee reported a robbery. A man entered the store, took merchandise while the employee was in another room, then threatened the employee and stole multiple vape products and cash before fleeing on foot. No injuries were reported. The suspect is described as a Black male, 20-30 years old, wearing a blue hoodie, black sweatpants, brown and red slides, and carrying a blue 5 Below tote bag. The investigation is ongoing.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

DUI Crash on Warrenton Road

On May 19 at 4:24 p.m., deputies responded to a crash on Warrenton Road where a driver rear-ended a tractor-trailer. The 38-year-old driver from Sykesville showed signs of impairment, admitted to drinking before driving, and had open alcoholic beverages in the vehicle. He refused field sobriety tests and chemical testing. He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, refusal to test, drinking while operating a motor vehicle, driving without a license, and failing to maintain full attention to the road. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

DUI at Wawa on Warrenton Road

On May 19 at 7:55 p.m., deputies responded to the Wawa at 830 Warrenton Road after a 75-year-old man from Hutchinson Island attempted to drive while intoxicated. Witnesses and camera footage confirmed he had driven to the store. He showed clear signs of impairment, failed field sobriety tests, and provided a breath sample above the legal limit. He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond.

Fraud Report on Midway Lane

On May 19 at 11:30 a.m., deputies took a fraud report on Midway Lane involving repeated unauthorized attempts to access a victim’s bank account since January 2026. The victim closed compromised accounts each time and has contacted their bank and the FTC. No monetary loss was reported at the time of the complaint. The investigation continues.

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