Podcast: Buc-ee’s Buzz, Manassas Power Outages & Rita Witte of Always Flavored

Host Uriah Kiser covers the latest local news, including the upcoming Buc-ee’s in Stafford County, ongoing power problems in Manassas, the stalled Garrison Project on Route 610, Memorial Day weekend plans, and more. Special guest Rita Witte of Always Flavored joins the show to talk about Caroline Street in Fredericksburg, local events, and the growth of her gourmet hot sauces and seasonings.

Watch or listen to the full episode below:

Episode Chapters

00:00 – Intro, Buc-ee’s excitement, weather, and Manassas power outages

– Intro, Buc-ee’s excitement, weather, and Manassas power outages 04:50 – Rita Witte of Always Flavored joins the show + Caroline Street updates

– Rita Witte of Always Flavored joins the show + Caroline Street updates 13:55 – Fredericksburg events, Memorial Day weekend, Luminaria, Symphony concert & Caroline Street named best in America

– Fredericksburg events, Memorial Day weekend, Luminaria, Symphony concert & Caroline Street named best in America 27:52 – Always Flavored growth (Food Lion + coming to Harris Teeter) and local business talk

– Always Flavored growth (Food Lion + coming to Harris Teeter) and local business talk 33:48 – Buc-ee’s deep dive, Garrison Project / movie theater discussion & closing

Key Links

Free daily email newsletter – sign up at PotomacLocal.com

Always Flavored – 619 Caroline Street, Fredericksburg | alwaysflavored.com

VDOT Leland Road widening survey (open until June 6)

Fredericksburg National Cemetery Luminaria – Saturday, May 23

Drop your comments: Are you excited for Buc-ee’s? Would a new movie theater work in North Stafford? What’s your favorite Always Flavored product?

Thanks for supporting local news!

— Uriah Kiser, Potomac Local News