Electric Vehicle Sales Approved at 17880 Fraley Blvd in Dumfries

The Dumfries Town Council unanimously approved a conditional use permit on May 19, 2026, clearing the way for electric vehicle-only auto sales at 17880 Fraley Blvd. in the B-1 General Business District.

The 1.89-acre property, which includes a 9,920-square-foot building, meets all zoning requirements for the proposed use. Reginald Tabor, Director of Planning, Community and Economic Development, confirmed during the public hearing that the site satisfies the minimum lot size of 1.5 acres, features a structure suitable for a showroom, includes paved areas for marked parking spaces, and can accommodate enclosed maintenance and service operations. All vehicles sold must be electric, with full compliance required before issuance of a Certificate of Occupancy.

Councilman Russell A. Young raised questions about the ongoing VDOT Route 1 widening project and its potential impact on the business. Staff and the applicant reassured the council that easements and right-of-way adjustments had already been factored into the property dimensions and site plans. The current configuration exceeds minimum requirements even after the widening, minimizing any disruption to operations.

The applicant addressed the council directly, noting an anticipated investment of approximately $500,000 in renovations and site improvements. Responding to questions from Mayor Derrick R. Wood and Councilman Young, the applicant projected a conservative break-even timeline of 8 to 12 years, accounting for potential economic headwinds. “We’ve already incorporated the VDOT impacts into our parking layout and engineering diagrams,” the applicant stated, emphasizing long-term commitment to the location.

The approval represents a win for economic development in Dumfries. Located along the Route 1 corridor near ongoing infrastructure upgrades, the EV dealership aligns with broader efforts to attract investment, strengthen the tax base, and support emerging green industries while adhering to the Destination Dumfries 2044 Comprehensive Plan.

No members of the public spoke during the hearing. The vote passed unanimously following brief discussion, with all council members — Brian K. Fields, Shaun R. Peet, Russell A. Young, Caetrina A. Peterson, Selonia B. Miles, and Mayor Derrick R. Wood — voting in favor. (Vice Mayor Monaé S. Nickerson was present but the vote reflected full council support.)

This project marks another step in Dumfries’ managed growth strategy, balancing commercial opportunities with community character and regional transportation improvements. The dealership is expected to create jobs and contribute to the town’s evolving business landscape in Prince William County.