Dumfries Promotes Recreation Director to Deputy Town Manager

The Town of Dumfries has promoted Joseph R. Vines III to deputy town manager, effective June 1, 2026. He will work alongside Town Manager Tangela Innis to support Town Council priorities, strengthen operations, and advance community engagement and sustainable growth.

Vines most recently served as the town’s director of recreation and civic engagement, a position he took on April 29, 2024. He brings more than 25 years of public sector leadership in parks, recreation, tourism, civic engagement, and community development. His experience includes strategic planning, facility and project management, capital improvements, and budget administration.

Town Manager Tangela Innis said Vines has shown strong collaborative leadership and a deep commitment to public service. The promotion reflects the Town of Dumfries’ focus on building leadership capacity and enhancing the quality of life for residents.

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