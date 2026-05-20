Fatal Tractor-Trailer Crash Shuts I-95 Southbound

Published May 20, 2026 at 7:54AM | Updated May 20, 2026 at 9:59AM

Interstate 95 southbound has reopened at mile marker 113 in Caroline County following a fatal tractor-trailer crash earlier Wednesday morning. Two southbound lanes are now open, though a single lane remains closed.

Virginia State Police responded at 4:51 a.m. to the two-vehicle crash in which one tractor-trailer rear-ended another. The driver of the striking tractor-trailer died from injuries sustained in the collision. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The crash remains under investigation.

The detour at Exit 118 (Thornburg) in Spotsylvania County has been lifted. Southbound travelers can expect residual delays in the area as congestion clears. Before the detour ended, backups stretched eight miles approaching Thornburg.

Subscribe to our FREE email newsletter to get local news you can trust.