VDOT Seeks Comments on Leeland Road Widening

Stafford County residents can review plans and submit comments on a proposed widening of Leeland Road through Saturday, June 6.

Public Input Due on Stafford Road Project

Stafford County residents can review plans and submit comments on a proposed widening of Leeland Road through Saturday, June 6.

Leeland Road to Gain Lanes and Sidewalks

Stafford County residents can review plans and submit comments on a proposed widening of Leeland Road through Saturday, June 6.

Share Thoughts on Leeland Road Upgrades

Stafford County residents can review plans and submit comments on a proposed widening of Leeland Road through Saturday, June 6.

Virginia Department of Transportation is asking for public feedback on the Route 626 Leeland Road Pedestrian and Bicycle Upgrades project. The project would widen Leeland Road (Route 626) to a three-lane section with one travel lane in each direction and a shared two-way left turn lane in the center between Route 694 (Julian Drive) and Route 622 (Walnut Drive).

The plan also adds safety improvements for bicyclists and pedestrians, including new 5-foot sidewalks on both sides of Leeland Road between Route 607 (Deacon Road) and Walnut Drive, continuing along the west side to Route 1950 (Portland Drive). A pedestrian crossing with a Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon would be installed at Walnut Drive. Bicycle lanes would be extended from Deacon Road to Portland Drive, and the existing sidewalk between Route 624 (Primmer House Road) and the Virginia Railway Express station would become a 10-foot-wide shared-use path.

A privately owned path parallel to Leeland Road between Portland Drive and Primmer House Road, maintained by the Leeland Station Homeowners Association, would not be changed. Residents can complete the online survey and review full project details on the VDOT project page.

Comments may also be emailed to [email protected] (reference “Leeland Road” in the subject line) or mailed to Ms. Jessica Graves, VDOT Project Manager, 87 Deacon Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22405.

Subscribe to our FREE email newsletter to get local news you can trust.

https://www.potomaclocal.com/email-subscription/