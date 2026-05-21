Spotsylvania Towne Centre Adds Thai Sushi Restaurant

Spotsylvania Towne Centre has added a new restaurant. Elephant Nest Thai and Sushi Bar opened May 4 in The Village Towne Centre next to X-Golf.

The Square Vendor Marketplace will open in June near the interior entrance to Macy’s. The 2,600-square-foot space will feature vendors that sell jewelry, fashion, accessories, art, beauty products, home decor, and other items. It will be the third Virginia location for the marketplace.

Planet Novak Rewind will open in early summer 2026 next to the existing Planet Novak arcade. The 1,200-square-foot space will have 24 retro arcade cabinets. The new location will not charge an admission fee.

Spotsylvania Towne Centre opened in 1980 at the junction of Interstate 95 and Route 3 near Fredericksburg. The complex includes more than 120 stores, restaurants and other venues.

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