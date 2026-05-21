Prince William Prince William County Advances Stepping Up Initiative to Reduce Mental Illness in Local Jails By Potomac Local News Published May 21, 2026 at 1:10PM Prince William County Adult Detention Center in Manassas. [Photo: Uriah Kiser / Potomac Local News] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Prince William Board of County Supervisors