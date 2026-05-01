Police Blotter: Strong-Armed Robbery, Assault at Woodbridge 7-Eleven

A strong-armed robbery and assault at a Woodbridge 7-Eleven highlighted Tuesday night’s police activity in the region. A man stole a phone charger, assaulted an employee, and fled the scene.

Prince William County Police also made an arrest in a separate indecent exposure case involving multiple victims at a laundromat. In Stafford County, deputies handled several public intoxication arrests and two fraud reports, including an impersonation scam using the sheriff’s office number.

This daily police blotter summarizes the most notable incidents reported by area agencies.

Prince William County Police

Strong-Armed Robbery and Assault at Woodbridge 7-Eleven

On April 29 at 10:38 p.m., officers responded to the 7-Eleven at 2631 Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge. An unknown man entered the store, took a phone charger, and assaulted an employee while leaving. The suspect fled in a red sedan. No injuries were reported. The suspect is described as a Black male with long dreadlocks, clean shaven, wearing a black hoodie and black pants. The investigation is ongoing.

Indecent Exposure Arrest in Woodbridge

On April 29 at 8:26 p.m., officers responded to the Woodbridge Laundromat at 1300 F Street. A 25-year-old man from Woodbridge was arrested after exposing himself to a 40-year-old woman and a 61-year-old woman earlier in the evening. The man was intoxicated and had attempted to enter the business. He faces three counts of indecent exposure and one count of intoxicated in public. Court date is pending.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Public Intoxication Arrests

Deputies made multiple public intoxication arrests on April 29:

At 12:56 a.m. near 1947 Richmond Highway (7-Eleven area), a 33-year-old man from Stafford was arrested after showing signs of impairment.

At 1 a.m. near 153 Garrisonville Road (Red Roof Inn area), a 46-year-old man from Stafford was arrested after being found asleep on the curb with alcohol on his person.

At 1:37 p.m. on Richmond Highway, a 36-year-old man from Stafford was arrested after displaying clear signs of intoxication.

All were held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

Fraud Reports

At 10:21 a.m. in the Waters Landing area, a victim reported an unauthorized Spectrum account opened in South Carolina following a suspicious phone call.

At 4:56 p.m. on Heritage Commons Drive, a victim reported a scam in which callers impersonating a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office captain claimed the victim missed jury duty and demanded money via Bitcoin. No suspects have been identified.

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