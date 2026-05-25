Manassas Manassas Grapples with Its Civil War Heritage Amid Tourism, Preservation Debates By Potomac Local News Published May 25, 2026 at 3:00PM A band played on the steps of the Manassas Museum during Civil War Weekend in 2014. [Photo: Manassas City] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Bennett School #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Manassas City Council