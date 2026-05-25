Manassas Manassas Airport Secures $26 Million for New Control Tower By Mike Salmon Published May 25, 2026 at 1:00PM A rendering shows passenger planes serving the Manassas Regional Airport Terminal. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Mike Salmon View all posts #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Manassas Regional Airport