Podcast: Should we let them tear down this piece of Manassas history?

Over 1,000 people have already signed a petition to save the historic Old Bennett School — started by a young resident who said, “This isn’t right.”

Built in 1909, the grand Bennett School isn’t just another old building. It represents education, community, and the healing of our area after the Civil War. As one advocate put it: “It’s a piece of history that people want to touch.”

Now it’s on Virginia’s Most Endangered Historic Places list… while facing possible demolition for courthouse expansion.

Background Documents & Reports

Learn more: SaveOldBennettSchool.com

What do you think should happen to the Old Bennett School?

👉 Watch the full conversation with Manassas Councilwoman Teresa Coates Ellis and Colin Turner.

#SaveBennettSchool #ManassasHistory #PreserveOurPast #PrinceWilliamCounty #HistoricPreservation