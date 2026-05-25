Police Blotter: Held Knife to Throat, Abduction Reported

Prince William County Police responded to a tense situation in Woodbridge where a juvenile in mental health crisis held a knife to a family member’s throat and threatened officers. The incident was safely resolved after a barricade was established and negotiations ensued.

Additional cases include the arrest of a Fredericksburg man accused of abducting a 17-year-old girl and a strong-arm robbery at a Manassas area Walmart. Here is the full daily police blotter roundup for the latest reports.

Held Knife to Throat During Mental Health Crisis

On May 22 at 4:01 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 2100 block of Abbottsbury Way in Woodbridge for a juvenile suffering a mental health crisis. The 16-year-old male fled on foot but later returned home. When officers made contact, he brandished two large kitchen knives and made threats. At one point, he held a knife to the throat of an adult family member. The family member was safely evacuated. Officers contained the scene, evacuated nearby homes as a precaution, and used a negotiator and social worker to de-escalate. The juvenile eventually exited the home and was detained without further incident. He was transported to a medical facility and remains hospitalized. Charges of attempted malicious wounding, abduction, and brandishing a knife were obtained against the 16-year-old male juvenile from Woodbridge. Court date is pending.

Abduction of a Minor

On May 22 at 9:40 p.m., officers responded to the Summerhouse II Condos in the 13500 block of Cridercrest Place in Woodbridge to assist Fredericksburg Police with a missing juvenile investigation. Officers located a 17-year-old female juvenile in the custody of the suspect. The suspect was detained without incident, and the juvenile was safely reunited with her family. Prince William County detectives later arrested Ronnie Keane Reel, 39, of Fredericksburg. He faces a charge of abduction of a minor. Court date pending; held without bond.

Strong-Arm Robbery at Walmart

On May 23 at 7:10 p.m., an off-duty officer working a detail at the Walmart at 8386 Sudley Road in Manassas responded to a shoplifting incident. The accused concealed merchandise, pushed a store employee when confronted, and fled. He flagged down a passing vehicle but was later located and detained. Michael Corenelius Williams, 49, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with robbery. Court date pending; bond set at $5,000 secured.

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