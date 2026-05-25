‘Most Advanced Memory Chip Ever Made in USA’ Now in Production at Micron Manassas

The announcement, made official by Micron on May 22, 2026, positions the Manassas fab as a key site for the world’s most advanced DDR4 technology. The 1-alpha node is expected to quadruple Micron’s DDR4 wafer supply at the Virginia facility, supporting long-lifecycle memory for critical sectors including automotive, defense and aerospace, industrial, networking, and medical devices.

Qualified production is anticipated by the end of calendar year 2026 as part of a broader modernization and expansion project backed by more than $2 billion in company investment and $275 million in finalized CHIPS and Science Act funding.

Ties to 2018 Expansion

This development builds on Micron’s landmark 2018 announcement — at the time Virginia’s largest public-private partnership — when the company pledged a $3 billion expansion of its Godwin Drive facility. That project promised 1,100 new high-paying jobs and helped establish Manassas as a growing tech hub.

Since then, Potomac Local has tracked the facility’s growth, including infrastructure upgrades, workforce development partnerships with local colleges, and community trade-offs.

Status of Adjacent Baseball Fields Remains Uncertain

The Micron facility is located next to the E.G. Smith Baseball Field Complex, longtime home of the Greater Manassas Baseball League (GMBL). While Micron’s May 2026 press release and related announcements focus exclusively on modernization and expansion within the existing fab footprint — with no mention of additional land acquisition or the baseball complex — questions about the future of the fields persist. Potomac Local has reported extensively on this issue. An option agreement from earlier negotiations gives Micron the right to purchase the complex, but the company has not exercised it during the current 1-alpha production phase. As of early 2025, the Manassas City Council held closed-door discussions on the matter, leaving the long-term future of GMBL at the site uncertain. Micron did not indicate in its latest materials that it would require expansion onto the baseball fields at this time.

Local and Broader Impact

City leaders and state officials, including U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, attended related celebrations at the plant. The expansion supports more than 3,100 jobs tied to the facility and the surrounding ecosystem while strengthening U.S. supply chain resilience for memory chips.

Potomac Local will continue monitoring developments regarding both the Micron expansion and the future of the E.G. Smith Baseball Complex.