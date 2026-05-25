Schools Stafford Eyes Predictable School Funding Model While Prince William Questions Its 27-Year Deal By Potomac Local News Published May 25, 2026 at 10:15AM Photo: Stafford County Public Schools This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford #Stafford County Public Schools