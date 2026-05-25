Prince William Detectives Arrest 2 in Fatal Shooting

Prince William County detectives have charged two men in the shooting death of a 42-year-old Bowling Green man. The fatal altercation happened on May 12 in the 1200 block of Potomac Vista Drive in Woodbridge.

Detectives say the incident stemmed from a narcotics transaction involving people known to the victim. Taiyon Damari Jackson, 20, of Alexandria, and William Latrale Lisenby, 23, of Lorton, face murder charges along with related firearm offenses. Both men were arrested last week and are being held without bond.

Officers responded to the scene around 8:58 p.m. after the victim, identified as Frances Joseph Douglas, sustained multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot fight. A third person produced a firearm during the physical altercation. Douglas was able to reach his vehicle and was driven to a hospital by a family member, where he later died.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip at pwcva.gov/policetip.

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