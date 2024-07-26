Spotsylvania’s Republicans Applaud Additional Funding for Broadband

Press release:

The Republican Delegation of Spotsylvania issued a joint statement praising Governor Glenn Youngkin’s recent announcement of more than $10 million in grants through the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) that will help Spotsylvania families.

“Access to high–speed broadband is essential for our residents and businesses,” said Senator Richard Stuart. “This significant investment will bring us closer to achieving universal broadband coverage in Virginia, ensuring that no community, including Spotsylvania County, is left behind.”

Senator Tara Durant added, “I am thrilled with the opportunities this funding brings to the county. Expanding broadband access will bolster the local economy, support educational initiatives, and enhance the quality of life for our residents. I am especially grateful to Governor Youngkin and the VATI program for their continued commitment to bridging the digital divide.”

“I’m proud to see this much–needed funding directed to Spotsylvania County in order to expand broadband access. The internet has become vital to modern education, home businesses, and so much more, and this puts us a step closer to achieving broadband for all,” said Senator Bryce Reeves.

Delegate Bobby Orrock included, “This investment is a game–changer for our community. Reliable broadband access is no longer a luxury; it’s a necessity. By enhancing our digital infrastructure, we are paving the way for economic growth, educational advancements, and better healthcare services for all residents in Spotsylvania County.”

“I’m excited to bring broadband to the parts of Spotsylvania that need it most. As the world becomes more connected, it’s important to provide our community with the opportunity to stay up–to–date,” said Delegate Phillip Scott.

The VATI program provides targeted funding to extend service to areas currently unserved by any broadband provider. This year’s funding leverages more than $75.7 million in additional funding from local governments and internet service providers, showcasing a strong public–private partnership aimed at enhancing Virginia’s telecommunications infrastructure.