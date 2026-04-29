Resident: “I Just Want to Stay in My Home” — Board: “Best I Can Do Is a 57% Tax Increase Since 2021”

Lisa Vose stood before the Stafford County Board of Supervisors on April 28 and described a lifetime spent in the county she loves. She moved here as a tenth-grader, rode the school bus past the neighborhood she dreamed of living in, and eventually made Clearview Heights her home.

But as property taxes have “continuously gone up and up and up,” Vose, now a retiree on a fixed income, told supervisors the increases may soon put staying here out of reach.

“This is the place I’m going to live and die,” she said, “and that might not happen.”

Her words came during public comment at the board’s special meeting, just hours before supervisors adopted a Calendar Year 2026 real estate tax rate of $0.9675 per $100 of assessed value. The rate, lowered from the advertised $0.985 after a work session, passed on a 4-3 vote, Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

The decision directly affects thousands of homeowners like Vose. Real estate taxes remain the primary way homeowners foot the bill for local government operations in Stafford County — funding police and fire/rescue services, schools, parks, and other essential operations. Despite the commercial tax base growing 9% in the most recent period (above the national average of 8%), residential property owners continue to shoulder the majority of the burden.

Average Taxpayer Impact

Supervisor Darrell E. English cited data from the Commissioner of the Revenue showing the real-world effect. In 2021, the average taxpayer on an average assessed house (homes under $500,000) paid $2,994 in annual real estate taxes. Under the newly adopted $0.9675 rate, the same average homeowner will now pay $4,764 — a $1,770 annual increase.

English called the cumulative rise since 2021 “staggering,” noting it totals around 57% when factoring in rate changes and assessments. Resident Brian Hudson of Hartwood echoed the concern, describing a pattern of increases (11% in 2023, 10% in 2024, 3.3% the following year, and the latest jump) that has produced a roughly 46% cumulative tax rise over four years. “This high level of taxation is unsustainable,” Hudson said.

Growth Pressures vs. Affordability Concerns

During the meeting, Dr. Pamela Yeung (Garrisonville District) presented detailed growth statistics and outlined major infrastructure needs driving the budget. She noted Stafford’s population has grown from roughly 128,000 in 2010 to an estimated 171,000 today, adding more than 14,000 new residents since the 2020 census. She highlighted key expenditures in the FY2027 budget, including $15 million to open three new schools (Hartwood High School, a replacement Hartwood Elementary, and Crow’s Nest Elementary), Widewater fire station coverage, additional school resource officers, and public safety enhancements.

Chairman Deuntay T. Diggs and other supporters described the budget as a “skinny down” version that still addresses long-overdue needs after nearly 18 years without new school construction. A roughly $65 million Virginia Public School Authority bond issuance was also approved to help finance school projects.

However, when it came time to vote, Dr. Yeung joined those opposing the tax rate increase, citing concerns about the burden on homeowners, seniors, and families on fixed incomes.

Split Vote Reflects Deep Divisions

The 4-3 vote highlighted significant divisions on the board.

Supervisors Who Voted FOR the $0.9675 rate (4):

Chairman Deuntay T. Diggs (George Washington District)

Vice Chairwoman Maya P. Guy (Aquia District)

Tinesha Allen (Griffis-Widewater District)

Kecia S. Evans (Falmouth District)

Supervisors Who Voted AGAINST the $0.9675 rate (3):

Dr. Pamela Yeung (Garrisonville District)

Supervisor Darrell E. English (Hartwood District)

Supervisor Crystal Vanuch (Rock Hill District)

Vice Chairwoman Guy supported the rate, while Dr. Yeung — despite outlining the growth-related needs — ultimately could not support what she viewed as too heavy a burden on residents. Supervisor English strongly opposed the increase, stating, “We are chasing people out of this county who can’t pay the tax bill.” Supervisor Vanuch also voted no, aligning with affordability concerns.

Other Actions

The board also approved the FY2027 budget and Capital Improvement Program, authorized the Virginia Public School Authority bond issuance, passed utility rate changes (with reclaimed water fees primarily shouldered by data centers), and referred comprehensive plan amendments concerning high-voltage power lines (the North Anna to Bristers/Kraken project) to the Planning Commission. Separate votes were taken on the fire levy and solar facility rate.

The approved tax rate reflects the ongoing tension in one of Virginia’s fastest-growing counties: balancing urgent infrastructure needs and expanded services with the very real affordability concerns raised by longtime residents like Lisa Vose. As Vose and many others made clear during public comment, the human cost of these decisions is felt one home, one fixed-income budget, and one longtime resident at a time.