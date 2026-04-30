Duo Debuts Whimsical New Show

Fauquier Community Theatre will present the world premiere of Tales of the Artisan, an original musical written by Prince William and Fauquier County father-daughter team Matt Moore and Cate Murray. The heartwarming story follows a Scots-Irish Gaelic family fleeing political persecution in 1814 America, blending coming-of-age elements, action, folklore, magic and early American traditions.

The production features book and lyrics by Moore and music and lyrics by Murray. Moore directs, and Murray serves as music director. An ensemble cast of local performers, many from Fauquier County, brings 18 characters to life — including the mysterious Jack á Spadean, his hopeful daughter Queenie, and various family members, soldiers, and fairytale creatures. Special touches include live folk music with Warrenton resident David Morgan on bodhrán and spoons.

Performances run May 1-17, 2026, at the Vint Hill Theater on the Green, 4225 Aiken Drive in Warrenton. Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. A reception with the cast and refreshments follows the opening night performance on Friday, May 1. Tickets cost $18-$24 and are available at fctstage.org or by calling 540-349-8760.

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