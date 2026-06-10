ARTfactory in Manassas Reports Record 46,000+ Visitors, Announces Inclusive Partnership with Didlake Foundation

The ARTfactory delivered a standout year of arts programming in the city, drawing a record 46,000+ visitors and announcing a new partnership to expand access for individuals with disabilities.

During a presentation at the June 2026 Manassas City Council meeting, CEO Talya Conroy highlighted the organization’s achievements since taking responsibility for the former candy factory in 2002. “Our wins are your wins,” Conroy told council members, crediting city support and partnerships for the organization’s success.

Key Metrics

46,000+ visitors (projected to reach 47,000 by June 30), with 80% local from Manassas, Prince William County, and Manassas Park.

(projected to reach 47,000 by June 30), with from Manassas, Prince William County, and Manassas Park. 18 productions across two theater companies with 72+ performances .

across two theater companies with . 9 gallery exhibits and 320 classes .

and . 220+ paid artists and support for 3,711 artists through programs.

and support for through programs. 7,000 free accesses , 107 free events , and 34 wellness workshops (including eight at the Manassas City Community Center).

, , and (including eight at the Manassas City Community Center). Factory of Fear haunted house attraction drew 1,550 visitors in two weeks, ranking third-best in Virginia.

Summer camps sold out quickly, prompting the ARTfactory to extend its budget so no Title I students were turned away. The organization also supported city gallery programming at Annenberg Manor and celebrated Pied Piper Theatre’s 100th production, offered free to children thanks to the Iron Horse Family Foundation.

Conroy announced a new partnership with the Didlake Foundation to launch the Community Artworks Collaborative. The initiative combines the ARTfactory’s arts education and community events with Didlake’s expertise in employment, training, and inclusion for people with disabilities.

“This partnership opens doors for artists and art lovers of all abilities to grow their talent, build confidence, and discover new possibilities,” Conroy said. She thanked Didlake Executive Director Kelsey DeWispelaere, who attended the meeting.

Council members offered praise. Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger and others highlighted the organization’s growth and inclusivity. One council member noted the transformation under Conroy’s leadership, emphasizing programs serving participants “from nine months to 99 years old.” Councilman Osena called the ARTfactory a “gem” in the city whose long-term impact reflects visionary decisions made decades ago.

The ARTfactory continues to offer limited event rentals while prioritizing its robust programming schedule. It has earned repeated recognition, including four years as “Best Summer Camps and Gallery” from Virginia Living and “Best of Prince William” honors.

Residents are encouraged to check upcoming summer programs, gallery exhibits, and events at the ARTfactory. With strong local support and new inclusive initiatives, the organization is poised for continued growth as a cultural anchor in the city.