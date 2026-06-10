Police Blotter: Swastika Vandalism at Schools, Vehicle Thefts

A Prince William County corrections officer was injured after being assaulted by an inmate at the regional adult detention center. The incident is among several cases detailed in the latest police blotter from area agencies, which also includes school vandalisms involving swastikas and a juvenile crime spree in Stafford County.

Other notable incidents include vehicle tampering, fraud reports, and a public intoxication arrest. This daily roundup compiles the most recent reports from law enforcement agencies serving the region.

Prince William County Police

Assault and Battery on Corrections Officer

On June 8 at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center at 9320 Lee Ave in Manassas after an inmate became aggressive and assaulted a corrections officer. The officer sustained injuries and was treated at a local hospital. A 23-year-old man of no fixed address was charged with assault and battery on a corrections officer. He remains incarcerated with a pending court date.

Vandalism on School Grounds at Forest Park High School

On June 5 at approximately 1:30 p.m., a School Resource Officer at Forest Park High School, 15721 Forest Park Dr in Woodbridge, responded to a report of vandalism in the school library. A page from a book was torn out, defaced with a swastika, and left on a bookshelf. School personnel removed the item. The investigation continues.

Vandalism on School Grounds at Patriot High School

On June 5 at approximately 2:00 p.m., a School Resource Officer at Patriot High School, 10504 Kettle Run Rd in Nokesville, responded to a report of vandalism in a boys’ restroom. Derogatory lettering and a swastika were written in marker on a wall. School personnel removed the markings. The investigation continues.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Juveniles Charged in Series of Larcenies and Breaking and Entering

Throughout May 21, 2026, deputies investigated multiple incidents near McWhirt Loop and Plantation Drive, including suspicious persons, a motor vehicle theft, a juvenile runaway report, and a breaking and entering at a tobacco and vape shop. Detectives linked two juveniles to the theft of a vehicle, the breaking and entering, four additional vehicle thefts over the past month, credit card theft, and credit card fraud. The juveniles were charged with six counts of conspiracy to commit a felony, five counts of grand larceny, one count of petit larceny, one count of breaking and entering, one count of credit card theft, and one count of credit card fraud. They were held at Rappahannock Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

Fraud Report

On June 8 at 12:09 p.m., a deputy responded to a fraud report on Rock Hill Church Road. The victim reported an unauthorized credit card being used to withdraw funds from their account. A police report was filed to assist with the investigation.

Vandalism Involving Vehicle and Trailer

On June 8 at 2:41 p.m., a deputy responded to a vandalism report on Venture Drive. The victim reported ongoing tampering with their vehicle and trailer over several months, including gas being siphoned and tires deflated. No cameras were available in the area. The deputy advised the victim to park the items in a secure location.

Public Intoxication Arrest

On June 8 at 10:08 p.m., a deputy observed a 30-year-old man from Stafford walking in the area of Arrowhead Drive and James Lane showing signs of impairment. The man admitted to consuming alcohol and was arrested for public intoxication. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

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