Pillar of Local Government Larry Hughes Dies at 85

“Larry was a neighbor, he was a friend of mine,” Manassas Vice Mayor Mark Wolfe told InsideNoVa. “He was one of the people who was instrumental in talking and persuading me to get involved in local government.”

“We in the city of Manassas owe Larry just a tremendous debt of gratitude for his service and what he was able to start and build in our community,” Wolfe added. “Manassas would not be anywhere near as nice a place to live and to work if it wasn’t for Larry.”

Lawrence “Larry” Hughes, 85, served more than 12 years as Manassas city manager and 14 years as a Prince William deputy county executive. He later took interim leadership roles in Warrenton, Stafford County Parks and Recreation, and elsewhere, and remained active in professional associations. He is survived by his wife, Christina.

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