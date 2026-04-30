Missing Mom and Son Top Police Blotter

A Dumfries mother and her 8-year-old son remain missing and may be heading toward Southern Florida in a burgundy 2018 Toyota RAV4. Prince William County police are asking for the public’s help in locating them.

Today’s police blotter also includes the death of a man found near Potomac High School in Dumfries with no signs of foul play, a commercial burglary arrest in Woodbridge, and several traffic and warrant arrests in Stafford County.

Prince William County Police

Endangered Adult and Child Missing

Prince William County police are seeking 50-year-old Heather Rebecca Poisik and her 8-year-old son Lev Poisik, who were reported missing April 29. Last contact with Heather was April 23. They live on Port Washington Court in the Dumfries area and may be in a burgundy 2018 Toyota RAV4 with Virginia tag UUX-7211, possibly heading to Southern Florida. Heather is described as a white female, 5’5”, 190 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. Lev is a white male, about 70 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Call 703-792-6500 with any information.

Death Investigation at Potomac High School

Officers responded April 28 at 1:36 p.m. to Potomac High School at 3401 Panther Pride Drive near Dumfries after a 39-year-old man was found unconscious in a wooded area on campus. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was not affiliated with the school, and preliminary findings indicate no foul play or threat to the community.

Commercial Burglary Arrest

A 38-year-old Lorton man was arrested April 28 in connection with a commercial burglary at Kabobistan, 13605 Richmond Highway in Woodbridge. Police say the suspect entered through an unsecured window on April 24 around 4:20 a.m. and stole a tip jar. He faces a burglary charge and is being held without bond. Court date is pending.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Stolen License Plate Arrest

A 61-year-old Newport News man was arrested April 28 at the Shell station on Warrenton Road after deputies noticed his vehicle had a stolen license plate. He also had a suspended license. He was charged with possession of stolen property and driving on a suspended license and given a secured bond.

Tire Stolen from Tech Parkway

A tire was stolen from a vehicle parked at 105 Tech Parkway on April 28. The victim noticed a yellow jack under the car after work with one tire missing. No suspects have been identified.

Warrant Arrest on Kelley Road

A 38-year-old Spotsylvania man wanted for grand larceny and obtaining money by false pretenses was arrested April 28 on Kelley Road. He was taken into custody without bond.

Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest

A 30-year-old Fredericksburg man was arrested April 28 on Cambridge Street after a traffic stop revealed an expired registration, expired inspection, revoked license, and other violations. He was charged with driving after forfeiture of license, driving with a revoked license, failing to obtain vehicle registration and title, and related offenses. He was held on a secured bond.

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