Fredericksburg Council Advances Tax Increase and Utility Rate Hike for Fredericksburg’s FY2027 Budget By Potomac Local News Published April 29, 2026 at 11:00AM Fredericksburg City Hall This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Budget #Fredericksburg City Council #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford #Taxes