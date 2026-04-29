Council Advances Tax Increase and Utility Rate Hike for Fredericksburg’s FY2027 Budget

Go to Eagle Festival Returns to Mason Neck on May 9

Eagle Festival Returns to Mason Neck on May 9

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Go to Resident: “I Just Want to Stay in My Home” — Board: “Best I Can Do Is a 57% Tax Increase Since 2021”

Resident: “I Just Want to Stay in My Home” — Board: “Best I Can Do Is a 57% Tax Increase Since 2021”

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Go to Compass Drops Appeal on Digital Gateway

Compass Drops Appeal on Digital Gateway

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Go to Dumfries Council Directs Staff Review of Aras on Main Parking After Concerns Over 274-Unit Development

Dumfries Council Directs Staff Review of Aras on Main Parking After Concerns Over 274-Unit Development

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