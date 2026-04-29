Eagle Festival Returns to Mason Neck on May 9

The 28th Annual Eagle Festival returns to Mason Neck State Park on Saturday, May 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., offering a day of family-friendly activities focused on nature and conservation.

The event features live animal demonstrations with reptiles, hawks, and owls, hands-on learning experiences, outdoor recreation clinics, nature programs, a puppet show, live music, food, and exhibits by conservation partners. Visitors may also spot the park’s resident bald eagles flying overhead.

The festival honors decades of local conservation efforts on the Mason Neck Peninsula, including the work of Elizabeth Hartwell, known as “The Eagle Lady,” for whom the nearby Mason Neck National Wildlife Refuge is named. Park Manager Lance Elzie highlighted how protecting bald eagles has helped many other plants and animals thrive in the area.

“Join us in continuing their legacy,” Elzie said. “We hope you come out to the park, have fun, get involved, and help protect Mason Neck for generations to come.”

The event is supported by the Friends of Mason Neck State Park and other peninsula partners and sponsors.

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