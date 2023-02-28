Stafford names new IT director

The department maintains county government computers and the network in which they share information via email and other applications. It’s also responsible for maintaining the county’s GIS mapping services used by the planning department.
Harrison comes to the county government after working in a similar role at Geico, Inc.
More in a press release.
Stafford County is pleased to announce the appointment of a new Director of Information Technology (IT), Matt Harrison. Harrison came to Stafford to serve as Assistant Director of IT and was quickly tapped to become Interim Director. Harrison came to Stafford from GEICO, where he was Director of Engineering and responsible for customer and counselor-facing applications, including Sales and Claims. Harrison is a part of the Information Services functional area will continue reporting to the Chief Director of Information Services.
“Matt Harrison has extensive IT experience, with more than 26 years of IT experience in both the private and public sectors. He has distinguished himself during his time with Stafford,” said County Administrator Randal Vosburg. “We are happy with the expertise he brings to the job and the continuity he will provide for the department.”
Matt Harrison has a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from St. Bonaventure University in New York state. He also holds a Master of Public Administration from The American University in Washington, D.C. Harrison has over 26 years of Information Technology experience, 18 years with GEICO, and eight years as a consultant for government, telecommunications, healthcare, and financial services customers. He started with Stafford County in 2022.