Sorry, Popeye — Southerners Knew All Along Collards Were Stronger

Nelson Head, owner and founder of Dixie Bones BBQ in Woodbridge, Virginia, tracks wholesale prices weekly so menu prices stay as fair as possible.

Have you eaten your collard greens today? When Nelson was growing up, Popeye the Sailor Man would rip open a can of spinach, his muscles would bulge, and he’d vanquish the bad guy holding his girlfriend Olive Oyl. Southerners knew fresh collard greens were much more powerful than canned spinach.

Good news:

Pork shoulders: Fell 11% back to contract prices

Idaho potatoes, cabbage, and cheddar cheese: Also fell

Not-so-good news:

Bittersweet chocolate: Rose

Wholesale cost changes flow directly through to this week’s menu prices—the same transparent model used by grocery stores.