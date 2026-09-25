Police Blotter: Gainesville Woman Charged After Firearm Discharges in Apartment

Prince William County police charged a Gainesville woman after a firearm discharged inside an apartment at SomerHill Farms. Stafford deputies also took a cryptocurrency-website fraud complaint, two vandalism reports, and charged a Stafford man after an after-hours call at 540 Auto on Cambridge Street.

Prince William County Police

Reckless handling of a firearm — SomerHill Farms Apartments, Gainesville

On Sept. 24, officers responded to the SomerHill Farms Apartments in the 7300 block of Yountville Drive in Gainesville (20155) to investigate a report of shots fired. Police said that on Sept. 23 at about 11 p.m., an occupant identified as the accused was cleaning her firearm when it discharged, striking the front door of the apartment and the ceiling of the breezeway. An officer located the spent bullet on the floor of the breezeway near the accused’s apartment. No injuries or additional property damage were reported. Helena Rayzette Perkins, 48, of Gainesville, was charged Sept. 24 with reckless handling of a firearm. Court date pending. Released on a court summons. Police noted no photo was available.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Fraud — Doke Lane

On Sept. 24 at 11:50 a.m., Deputy K. R. Sprinkles handled a fraud complaint on Doke Lane. The victim reported visiting a cryptocurrency trading website where Bitcoin is used to make trades, believed the trades produced earnings, and was then told to pay a percentage to withdraw. After paying, the victim heard nothing further. Customer service then said the victim had to pay a capital gains tax. The victim reported the incident as a scam.

Vandalism — Walmart, 14 North Stafford Center Complex

On Sept. 24 at 1:27 p.m., Deputy C. R. Newman took a report at Walmart, 14 North Stafford Center Complex, for graffiti spray-painted on the illuminated entrance sign.

Vandalism — Fort Sumter Lane

On Sept. 24 at 8:44 p.m., Deputy S. K. Copeland responded to a vandalism report on Fort Sumter Lane. Someone pried open the gate to the water tower, causing damage, and graffiti was written on the water tower.

Unlawful entry — 540 Auto, 476 Cambridge Street

On Sept. 24 at 11:23 p.m., Deputy R. B. Lee responded to 540 Auto, 476 Cambridge Street, for a burglary in progress. A male subject was reported inside the business after hours. Witnesses also described a man walking around the parking lot and acting suspiciously. Deputies located a man stumbling around the parking lot carrying a small bottle of wine. The suspect acknowledged trespassing. Dwayne Gray, 25, of Stafford, was charged with unlawful entry, vehicle tampering, and public intoxication. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on an unsecured bond.

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