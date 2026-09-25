Always Flavored marks six years with Main Street ribbon-cutting

Always Flavored celebrated its sixth anniversary last weekend at its bistro and market at 619 Caroline Street, opening the three-day party with a Friday ribbon-cutting hosted by Fredericksburg Main Street. Owner Rita Witte invited partners and customers to the Sept. 18–20 weekend in an Aug. 6 email, with the formal kickoff set for 4 p.m. Friday and additional hours Friday evening through Sunday afternoon. On Saturday morning the shop posted that the first day had been “an amazing celebration” and asked people to come back for more. The cut was not a new store opening. Some people who saw photos asked online whether Always Flavored had added another location. The shop is still at 619 Caroline, the larger downtown space where Witte later began bottling sauce on site. The anniversary traces to 2020, when Witte started the sauce-and-seasoning brand. Its first retail counter was inside the Fredericksburg Food Co-op. The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce posted on March 29, 2022, that it was celebrating that first retail location and told people to find the products at the co-op. Always Flavored later ran a Princess Anne Street shop, moved to Caroline Street in 2024, and now sells sauces in grocery stores and from the downtown bistro. Always Flavored is at 619 Caroline St., Fredericksburg. alwaysflavored.com. 540-690-4423. Send us your news [email protected].