Fredericksburg Stafford’s Brown-Page takes the library board chair as Fredericksburg seats Jennifer Clark Evans By PLN News Published September 25, 2026 at 7:05AM Dr. Janet L.S. Brown-Page of Stafford County. Photo courtesy Central Rappahannock Regional Library. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author PLN News View all posts #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford