Fredericksburg

Stafford’s Brown-Page takes the library board chair as Fredericksburg seats Jennifer Clark Evans

By PLN News
Dr. Janet L.S. Brown-Page, Central Rappahannock Regional Library Board of Trustees chair from Stafford County.
Dr. Janet L.S. Brown-Page of Stafford County. Photo courtesy Central Rappahannock Regional Library.

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