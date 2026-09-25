Stafford Stafford names Erris Dunston deputy county administrator By PLN News Published September 25, 2026 at 7:10AM Erris Dunston, named Stafford County deputy county administrator. She starts Oct. 5, 2026. Photo: Stafford County. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author PLN News View all posts #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford #Stafford