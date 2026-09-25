Stafford

Stafford names Erris Dunston deputy county administrator

By PLN News
Official portrait of Erris Dunston in a blue blazer, named Stafford County deputy county administrator
Erris Dunston, named Stafford County deputy county administrator. She starts Oct. 5, 2026. Photo: Stafford County.

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