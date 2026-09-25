Stafford names Erris Dunston deputy county administrator

Go to Stafford’s Brown-Page takes the library board chair as Fredericksburg seats Jennifer Clark Evans

Stafford’s Brown-Page takes the library board chair as Fredericksburg seats Jennifer Clark Evans

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Go to News Links: Spotsylvania Supervisors Face Conduct Fight; City Eyes Monthly Utility Bills

News Links: Spotsylvania Supervisors Face Conduct Fight; City Eyes Monthly Utility Bills

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Go to Police Blotter: Fredericksburg Stabbing on Caroline Street; Stafford Fraud Reports

Police Blotter: Fredericksburg Stabbing on Caroline Street; Stafford Fraud Reports

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Go to Supervisors: Faith in Housing is an unfunded mandate without local approval

Supervisors: Faith in Housing is an unfunded mandate without local approval

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