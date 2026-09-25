Warner and Vindman listed for a Woodbridge rally Saturday, then Manassas and Dumfries

Sen. Mark Warner and Rep. Eugene Vindman are advertised together Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Prince William County Government Center in Woodbridge.

A Prince William County Democratic Committee flyer emailed to Potomac Local News on Thursday night lists a rally from noon to 2 p.m. at 1 County Complex Court. The flyer says the committee is the host. It gives the same address for the McCoart Building and the James J. McCoart Administration Building.

The campaign’s own Thursday advisory to the newsroom does not list that Woodbridge rally. It does list two other Prince William stops the same day. Warner is due at the Manassas Latino Festival at 2 p.m. at Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center Street, and at an early-vote block party at 4 p.m. at Merchant Park, 3944 Cameron Street in Dumfries.

The festival site lists Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with free admission and free parking. Sambos USA, Inc. organizes it. That site does not name Warner. The campaign advisory is what schedules him there at 2 p.m.

A VA2026 Coordinated Campaign listing titles the Dumfries stop with Warner, Vindman and Mayor Wood, and runs it from 2 to 6 p.m. Warner’s advisory clocks his appearance at 4 p.m. and names the senator and local Democrats. It does not name Vindman on that stop. Derrick Wood is the mayor of Dumfries.

The Woodbridge listing on the committee flyer runs until 2 p.m., the same hour the campaign advisory puts Warner at the Manassas festival.

Warner, a Democrat, is seeking a fourth Senate term. Republican Bert Mizusawa is the challenger. Early voting opened Sept. 18. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, the first Tuesday in November.

Vindman, also a Democrat, is seeking reelection in the 7th District. The University of Mary Washington cancelled a Sept. 22 debate after Republican Doug Ollivant pulled out. Vindman never agreed to appear. The two have no debate on the schedule.