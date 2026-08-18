Police Blotter: Hit-and-Run, Vehicle Tampering Reported

A hit-and-run crash and a series of vehicle break-ins were among the incidents reported by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are investigating several vehicles that were tampered with and had items stolen on Eustace Road and nearby streets. They are asking the public for camera footage from the early morning hours of Aug. 16 and 17.

A driver also fled after striking another vehicle at an intersection. Multiple fraud reports, including unauthorized credit accounts and a phone scam, were also filed.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Vehicle Tampering and Thefts on Eustace Road

On Aug. 16 and 17, deputies responded to a suspicious person report on Eustace Road and side streets. Suspects were seen pulling on vehicle door handles in an attempt to steal items. An investigation found several vehicles in the neighborhood had been tampered with and had items taken.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any security or doorbell camera footage from Aug. 16 and 17 between 12 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. Anyone with information, footage or who observed suspicious activity is asked to contact the Emergency Dispatch Center at 540-658-4400.

Hit-and-Run at Dunn Drive and Worth Avenue

At about 8:06 p.m. on Aug. 17, a driver failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Dunn Drive and Worth Avenue and struck another vehicle. The suspect continued driving on Worth Avenue without stopping to exchange information or insurance. No cameras in the area captured the incident, police said.

Unauthorized Credit Account on England Pointe Drive

At about 11:04 a.m. on Aug. 17, a resident reported discovering a credit card had been opened under their name without authorization. The victim notified their bank and credit bureaus, which froze their credit. A police report was filed for the investigation.

T-Mobile Scam on Willow Glen Court

At about 2:19 p.m. on Aug. 17, a resident reported a phone scam involving someone claiming to be from T-Mobile. The caller said the victim had received a discount and free phone. After the victim received a phone and was told to return it as the wrong one, they realized it was a scam. T-Mobile confirmed the fraud and began its own investigation.

Altered Check on Orange Blossom Court

At about 4:42 p.m. on Aug. 17, a resident reported mailing a check for payment that was never received. After reviewing their account, the victim found the check had been altered. The bank was notified. No suspects have been identified.

Unauthorized Credit Accounts on King Arthurs Way

At about 4:47 p.m. on Aug. 17, a resident reported receiving emails that new credit card accounts had been opened under their name without authorization. The victim notified the banks and credit bureaus. A police report was filed for the investigation.

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