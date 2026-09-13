Where readers said they smelled sulfur Saturday

Readers across Prince William, Stafford and nearby towns told Potomac Local they smelled a sulfur, sewage or rotten-egg odor Saturday morning. Some said it faded by early afternoon. One Woodbridge reader said it came back Saturday evening.

Prince William Fire and Rescue took 21 “outside gas leak” calls between 7:20 a.m. and 1:18 p.m. Crews smelled sulfur. Four-gas meters read normal. Washington Gas reported no system issue. No source has been identified. No shelter-in-place order was issued.

Prince William Water said nothing at the H.L. Mooney plant or in its system would explain the reports, including after crews canvassed in the field. Virginia American Water said nothing was out of the ordinary at either of its Prince William wastewater plants. Fairfax Water said it had no odor complaints and treats drinking water only. Stafford Fire and Rescue said it had no matching odor or hazmat calls.

The Saturday breaking report is here: https://www.potomaclocal.com/2026/09/12/widespread-rotten-egg-smell-reported-saturday-morning-in-prince-william-and-into-stafford/





Interactive map of places named in reader emails, texts, Facebook comments and the story. Pins are neighborhood-level, not exact addresses. Source still unidentified. — Potomac Local News

What readers told us

Glyn, Woodbridge / Lake Ridge — flagged the Facebook, Ring and Nextdoor posts Saturday afternoon that started the reporting

Jasmin, Woodbridge — Springwoods and Old Bridge Road, about 8:40 a.m.

Avery, Dumfries — Potomac Shores, about 8:50 a.m.

Pat, Manassas — Moorgreen Drive (20112), sewage smell about 10–10:30 a.m.; first thought it was a septic problem

Morla, Woodbridge — about noon

A Woodbridge reader — Oakwood / Tree House Drive, about 6:30–10:30 a.m., off and on through the afternoon, back again about 7:30–8 p.m.; also Tackett’s Mill about 10:30–11 a.m.

A Woodbridge reader — Potomac Club / Stone Ridge / Opitz Boulevard area near Sentara, about 7–8 a.m.; weaker by 1 p.m.

A Woodbridge reader — Quate Lane, about 10 a.m.

A Springfield reader — Godolphin Drive and nearby streets, about 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

A Haymarket reader — Bull Run Mountain, about 11 a.m.; first thought it was a septic problem

A Broad Run reader (near Warrenton) — strong about 9:45 a.m., gone by about 1 p.m.

A Manassas / Lake Ridge reader — Route 234 between Hoadly and Purcell about 8 a.m., then Lake Ridge about 9:15 a.m.

Facebook comments mapped in the Saturday story also named clusters in Dale City, Lake Ridge, Westridge, Montclair, Manassas, Bristow, Gainesville and north Stafford. We have not independently verified every location.

If you smelled it, send neighborhood or nearest road and about what time to [email protected] or text 571-989-1695.