Police Blotter: Rape Suspect Arrested After Fleeing

Manassas City detectives obtained four rape charges against Donaldo Antonio Buezo Hernandez after a now-adult victim reported in April 2023 that a family member had sexually assaulted the victim on multiple occasions over several years, beginning when the victim was a juvenile, police said.

During that investigation, detectives identified a second juvenile victim who reported being sexually assaulted on multiple occasions by the same offender. Police said the suspect is a family member known to both victims. They did not name the victims or give a street address for where the assaults occurred.

The U.S. Marshals Service said the warrants include two counts of rape and two counts of rape of a child younger than 13.

After learning of the pending charges, Buezo Hernandez fled Virginia, police said. Investigators later believed he had gone to Pennsylvania, but attempts to find him there were unsuccessful.

In August 2026, Manassas detectives developed new information that led them to North Carolina. On Sept. 10, with help from the U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, Buezo Hernandez was arrested in Swannanoa, North Carolina, near Asheville. Marshals said he ran when they tried to take him into custody and was captured after a short foot chase.

He is being held pending extradition to Virginia. Police did not release a hometown for Buezo Hernandez.

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