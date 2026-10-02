Expect daytime delays at Falmouth Bridge next week

Route 1 drivers crossing the Falmouth Bridge between Fredericksburg and Stafford County should expect brief daytime delays next week while the Virginia Department of Transportation inspects the span, the agency said Friday.

The inspection runs Monday, Oct. 5, through Friday, Oct. 9, with alternating lane closures on Route 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting, according to the release. VDOT said the 1943 bridge carries an average of 40,000 vehicles a day and that a major rehabilitation is in the design phase. The release does not say how long each closure will last, which direction closes first, or a construction start date or cost. It points readers to the Falmouth Bridge rehabilitation project page and to 511 Virginia for updates.

Subscribe to our FREE email newsletter to get local news you can trust. Sign up for the newsletter