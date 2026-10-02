Expect daytime delays at Falmouth Bridge next week

Route 1 drivers crossing the Falmouth Bridge between Fredericksburg and Stafford County should expect brief daytime delays next week while the Virginia Department of Transportation inspects the span, the agency said Friday.
The inspection runs Monday, Oct. 5, through Friday, Oct. 9, with alternating lane closures on Route 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting, according to the release. VDOT said the 1943 bridge carries an average of 40,000 vehicles a day and that a major rehabilitation is in the design phase. The release does not say how long each closure will last, which direction closes first, or a construction start date or cost. It points readers to the Falmouth Bridge rehabilitation project page and to 511 Virginia for updates.
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Route 1 travelers can expect brief daytime delays on the Falmouth Bridge over the Rappahannock River next week for a scheduled, routine bridge inspection.
The inspection will be underway on Monday, Oct. 5 through Friday, Oct. 9 with alternating lane closures on Route 1 between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.
Built in 1943, the Falmouth Bridge carries an average of 40,000 vehicles a day, according to recent traffic counts.
A major rehabilitation project is currently in the design phase to improve the structure’s condition. To learn more, please visit the online project page on vdot.virginia.gov.
511 Virginia
Motorists can find updates on lane closures, work zones, traffic and other incidents on 511 Virginia. Download the free mobile 511 Virginia app for Apple and Android devices to stay connected, or visit 511.vdot.virginia.org. Motorists also can reach 511Virginia by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.
VDOT’s 14-county Fredericksburg District includes the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford in the Fredericksburg area; Northumberland, Richmond, Lancaster and Westmoreland counties in the Northern Neck; Essex, Gloucester, King & Queen, King William, Mathews and Middlesex counties in the Middle Peninsula.