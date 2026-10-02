Manassas

Manassas airport hopes to ink an airline deal within three weeks

By PLN News
Rendering of the Washington Manassas Airport terminal with passenger jets on the ramp.
A rendering shows passenger planes serving the Washington Manassas Airport terminal. File photo.

This one’s for the people who really care about local news.

Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts.

Think that’s you?
👉 Join Locals Only
Already a member? Sign in

Author