Manassas Manassas airport hopes to ink an airline deal within three weeks By PLN News Published October 2, 2026 at 7:20AM A rendering shows passenger planes serving the Washington Manassas Airport terminal. File photo. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author PLN News View all posts #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Washington Manassas Airport