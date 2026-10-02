Trelawny Infusion coming soon on Caroline Street

Trelawny Infusion is opening a restaurant at 1108–1110 Caroline Street in downtown Fredericksburg. The company says Taste of Trelawny has evolved into Trelawny Infusion, and its site lists the Caroline Street storefront as the new restaurant.

Coldwell Banker Commercial Elite said on Jan. 5, 2026, that Trelawny Infusion had signed a lease for the two-address storefront. Donny Self of Coldwell Banker Commercial Elite represented the landlord. Patti Murphy of Long & Foster represented Trelawny Infusion. The announcement did not give an opening date.

A Coming Soon banner and a Virginia ABC notice were photographed on the storefront. The notice lists Trelawny Infusion LLC, trade name Trelawny Infusion, at 1110 Caroline Street, for restaurant beer, wine, and mixed beverages consumed on and off the premises. The first newspaper date on the notice is July 20, 2026. The notice does not show that ABC has issued the license.

The business lists a kitchen at 100 Randolph Road, Stafford County, Virginia, and runs a food truck. Company history names owner Rupert Richards and says the business was inspired by his late wife, Sandra, who was born and raised in Trelawny, Jamaica.

Potomac Local News asked Richards and Trelawny Infusion on Sept. 29 for an opening date, the downtown concept, and the status of the ABC application. The request went to the company addresses on its site and to Murphy. No reply was received.