Stafford Education Foundation and Amazon award 24 teaching grants

The Stafford Education Foundation, Amazon, and Stafford County Public Schools marked the first year of a teaching-grant partnership on Oct. 1, naming 24 projects. Sandra Osborn, the division’s chief communications officer, sent the announcement Thursday evening.

Teachers filed more than 90 applications, about $500,000 in proposed work. The release says the 24 projects should reach nearly 13,000 students. It does not say how much of Amazon’s three-year teaching-grant pool went to this first class. A Sept. 28 media alert said the partners would announce $100,000. The release instead cites the May figure: $360,000 for teaching grants over three years, inside a $560,000 Amazon investment that also includes $200,000 for food-access kiosks with the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. The release’s food line reads “expand access to food access.”

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Full press release: