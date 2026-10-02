Police Blotter: Springfield Man Charged With Public Intoxication on Malvern Lakes Circle

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office posted its Oct. 2 daily incident report. Deputies said Andrew Bunch, 36, of Springfield, was charged with public intoxication after an impaired-person call on Malvern Lakes Circle. The same report listed a fraudulent-check complaint on Courthouse Road.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Public intoxication — Malvern Lakes Circle

The Oct. 2 daily incident report said that at 5:32 p.m. Oct. 1, Deputy L. Smith responded to an intoxicated person report in the area of Malvern Lakes Circle. Upon making contact, the suspect displayed signs of impairment, including a strong odor of alcohol coming from their breath, slurred speech, and an unsteady balance. The suspect was subsequently arrested. The suspect was identified as Andrew Bunch, 36, of Springfield. Bunch was charged with public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

Fraud — Courthouse Road

At 2:58 p.m. Oct. 1, Deputy Floirendo responded to a fraud report regarding fraudulent checks on Courthouse Road. The victim reported receiving a phone call from their bank advising that multiple checks with the same check number had been cashed. The victim verified that the checks were fraudulent and had been duplicated from checks they had previously written. The victim’s bank closed the victim’s account and advised them to file a police report.

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