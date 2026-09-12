Widespread rotten-egg smell reported Saturday morning in Prince William and into Stafford

Editor’s note: This report started with a tip from a reader. If you see news break, email us immediately at [email protected] or text 571-989-1695.

UPDATE, ~4:20 p.m.: Prince William Fire and Rescue said it took 21 “outside gas leak” calls Saturday between 7:20 a.m. and 1:18 p.m. after residents reported a strong outdoor sulfur odor. Battalion Chief Brian Ferguson, the acting fire marshal, said crews detected a sulfur odor but four-gas meters read normal. Washington Gas was notified and reported no issues with its system. No source has been identified. No shelter-in-place order was issued. No protective action is required, fire officials said.

Stafford County Fire and Rescue PIO Katie Brady said Stafford has not received odor or hazmat calls matching the reports.

Fairfax Water public affairs manager Susan Miller said the utility has not received odor complaints and does not operate wastewater plants — Fairfax Water treats drinking water only.

Residents across a wide stretch of Prince William County — and at least into Stafford and Springfield — had reported a sulfur, sewage or rotten-egg odor Saturday morning. Potomac Local News began hearing from readers around midday after posts circulated in Facebook, Ring and Nextdoor groups serving Woodbridge, Lake Ridge and Stafford.

What people said they smelled

Sulfur, sewer, methane, garbage or “like Yellowstone”

Several first thought it was a kitchen sink, septic tank or trash, then found it outside

Strongest in the morning; weaker by early afternoon

A Woodbridge woman who asked that her name not be used said she lives near Potomac Club, Stone Ridge and Opitz Boulevard, by Sentara. She said the smell was in her living room about 7 to 8 a.m. after she slept with the back patio door open. When she went outside around 1 p.m., she said the scent had trailed off — or she had gone “nose blind” to it.

Neighborhoods and roads named in those posts

Woodbridge

County Complex

Minnieville

Potomac Club / Stone Ridge / Opitz Boulevard area

Rippon / Rippon Lodge

Lake Ridge

Westridge

Hedges Run

Mount Burnside Way

Oakwood

Cotton Mill / Antietam

Fantasy Park

Tackett’s Mill

Old Bridge Road

Knightsbridge

Dapple Gray Court

Chinn

Mohican

Dale City

Cloverdale

Darbydale

Also named

Bristow

Manassas

Stafford (at least one resident)

Springfield in Fairfax County (one commenter)

We have not independently verified every location named in social posts.

What we have asked

Potomac Local sent inquiries Saturday afternoon to county public information officers in Prince William, Stafford and Fairfax; to fire and rescue and emergency management in those localities; to Prince William Water, Fairfax Water, Virginia American Water and Stafford Utilities; and to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

We asked whether agencies logged odor or hazmat-type calls, whether a source has been identified, whether anyone was sent to investigate, and whether there is health guidance for residents.

What agencies have said so far

Prince William Fire and Rescue (Battalion Chief Brian Ferguson, acting fire marshal): 21 outside gas-leak calls between 7:20 a.m. and 1:18 p.m.; crews smelled sulfur; four-gas meters normal; Washington Gas reports no system issues; no source identified; no shelter-in-place; no protective action required.

Stafford Fire and Rescue (PIO Katie Brady): no odor or hazmat calls matching the reports so far.

Fairfax Water (public affairs manager Susan Miller): no odor complaints; Fairfax Water treats drinking water only and does not operate wastewater plants.

Stafford Sheriff’s Office PIO Jackson Arnold earlier referred questions to Stafford Fire and Rescue and to the sheriff’s FOIA portal. He said the sheriff’s office would provide no further information at that time.

Stafford Utilities sent an automatic reply that a representative would review the message, typically within one business day.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue’s office of the fire chief sent an automatic acknowledgment.

Still outstanding on the record: Prince William Water, Virginia American Water, Fairfax County Fire / public affairs, and DEQ.

What we do not know

No agency has confirmed a source of the odor

No agency has issued health guidance tied to this smell beyond fire officials saying no protective action is required

A sulfur or rotten-egg odor can come from several common sources, including wastewater treatment, sewer collection lines, landfills, natural gas odorant or stagnant water. That is not a finding that any of those is responsible Saturday.

How to reach us

Anyone who smelled it can tell us:

Neighborhood or nearest road

About what time

Whether it was still there later in the day

Comment on Potomac Local’s social posts, email [email protected], or text 571-989-1695. We will keep names and exact addresses out of the story if you ask.

We will update this report when more agencies reply.