Letter: Retired Col. White endorses Eugene Brown for Manassas City Council

To the Citizens of Manassas,

I am Colonel (r) Ulysses Xerxes “Xerk” White, United States Army. Many residents of Manassas know me from my years of military service, my time on City Council, my work on the VA Commission Transportation Board, my involvement with the Manassas Rotary, my time worshiping at First AME Church, and more importantly a devoted husband. My life has been shaped by service, and Manassas has been one of the places where I was blessed to continue that calling.

Before any of these chapters began, my story started in Jackson County, Florida, the city of Cottondale, in the community of Whitesville, through which runs Whitesville Road today. I grew up alongside my cousin, Eugene’s grandmother, Ella. We were children together, learned about the world through play, through family, and through the values that were taught to us. I often tell the story of how we would throw sand at each other when we were five. It is a simple memory, but it reminds me of how close we were and how deeply our family shaped who we became.

Our family lived by a clear edict: serve where you stand. It guided my grandmother, my mother, and father, it guided me, and it guided many members of our family who believed that service was not a performance but a responsibility. This principle carried me through my military career, where I received several medals and commendations too numerous to count. However, I will mention that I received the Bronze Star with a “V” Device during my tour in Vietnam. An award which I am extremely proud of. I was ultimately promoted to the rank of Full Colonel in 1975, because of exemplary military service, characterized by outstanding performance of duty in a myriad of challenging assignments; both at home and abroad. I retired from the military in 1981, after 28 years of illustrious and dedicated service to my country.

My family and I moved to Manassas in 1977 after a final tour in Europe, where I became actively engaged in local and state activities, after experimenting with local employment and operating my own business. These include such activities as Manassas Planning Commission (Vice-Chair/Chairman); Manassas City Councilman (1990-1994) (1996-2004); American Red Cross, Prince William Chapter (Chairman); American Legion Post 114 (Commander 1998-2002); Manassas Society for the Preservation Black Heritage (President & Co-Founder); VA Department of Historic Resources Board (1994-2002); VA Commonwealth Transportation Board (1994-2002); Manassas Museum Associates Board of Directors (BOD, Lifetime Member); Preservation of Virginia (BOD).

In 2015, I met Eugene for the first time. He shared his work in the community and the beginnings of his Strategic Plan for an area he called, “The Square”. At first, I was not sure what to make of him. I wondered if he was simply enthusiastic or if he truly understood the weight of service. Over time, I realized that he carried the same spirit that shaped our grandmother, my parents, and shaped me. He worked quietly, consistently, and without seeking recognition. He reminded me of the way our family has always served, with humility and purpose.

When the City of Manassas honored him with a Black History Month Proclamation, I felt a deep sense of pride. I see the continuation of our family’s legacy in a new generation. I see the values of our family and its edict, alive again in Manassas, Virginia.

As I continue to build my home back in Florida and reflect on my years in Manassas, I know that there is still more work to be done in this city. Through the grace of God, my favorite cousin sent her grandson to continue the work that our family has always believed in. Eugene reminds me of myself, not because he tries to, but because he carries the same conviction. Even his nickname, “DOC”, fits the tradition of our family. We have always been healers, helpers, and people who help strengthen the communities we belong to.

Therefore, the City of Manassas would be fortunate to have him on the Council, so much that I am making my final contribution to the City by “endorsing him”. I told Eugene I would support him anyway I could. I believe “actions speak louder than words”, so I was compelled to make an official announcement supporting him because I knew he would be surprised.

What I can say without hesitation is that Eugene has earned my respect. He has earned my pride. He has earned his place in the long line of our family’s service. No matter what happens, I support the work he will continue to do in support of this community.

Stay true. Stay humble. Stay blessed.

Sincerely,

Colonel (r) Ulysses Xerxes “Xerk” White

United States Army, Retired

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