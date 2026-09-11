Town of Quantico lifts boil-water advisory after second sample comes back clean

The Town of Quantico has lifted its boil-water advisory after the second required water sample came back clean and the Virginia Department of Health approved cancelling the order, according to a public notice from the town Friday.

The notice applies only to the Town of Quantico waterworks. It does not apply to the Marine Corps Base Quantico waterworks.

“The 2nd water sample came back ‘clean’ and the Virginia Department of Health has approved lifting/cancelling the BWA,” the town said. For more information, contact Mayor Kevin Brown at (571) 334-3432 or [email protected].

The disruption began Monday evening, Sept. 7, after a suspected water-main break on the base’s Mainside distribution system nearly emptied the installation’s below-ground treated-water reservoir. The town does not treat its own drinking water. It buys finished water from that Mainside system, which is why a problem on base hit taps throughout the civilian town inside the fence line — about 560 residents and dozens of businesses.

Residents reported low pressure as early as Friday of last week and more widely by midday Monday. By Tuesday morning the town was running at about 20 percent pressure. VDH directed a town-wide boil-water advisory because a loss of pressure can allow contaminants into the lines. Prince William County Emergency Management delivered pallets of bottled water at the town’s request.

Pressure returned about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Town officials warned then that restored pressure did not mean the water was safe to drink. Inboden Environmental, the town’s contract environmental support, collected the first of two samples Wednesday morning and the second Thursday morning. Officials had said that if both came back clean, they hoped to lift the advisory by noon Friday.

That is what VDH has now approved for the town system.

Marine Corps Base Quantico has not announced a change to the separate Mainside boil-water notice for personnel on the installation.

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Prior coverage:

https://www.potomaclocal.com/2026/09/08/quantico-town-water-outage-mcbq-system/

https://www.potomaclocal.com/2026/09/08/semper-dry-quantico-boil-order-after-base-main-break-nearly-empties-tank-and-the-marines-arent-talking/

https://www.potomaclocal.com/2026/09/09/quantico-base-first-comment-suspected-main-break/