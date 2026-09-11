Police Blotter: Falls Church Man Arrested in Woodbridge Abduction Case; Stabbing at Potomac Mills

Prince William County police announced the arrest of a Falls Church man wanted in connection with a September 6 abduction in Woodbridge.

reported a stabbing investigation at Potomac Mills in which two men were injured. Stafford County deputies arrested a Fredericksburg woman for driving under the influence and a Stafford man for public intoxication, and took reports of a stolen vehicle, a stolen package and unauthorized account openings.

Prince William County Police

Abduction arrest after Woodbridge incident

On September 10, the suspect sought in connection with an abduction reported in the 2700 block of Noble Fir Ct in Woodbridge (22192) on September 6 was arrested. Adar BULUT, 25, of Falls Church, turned himself in to police and was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with two counts of abduction and one count of reckless driving. Court date pending; status unavailable.

On September 6 at 12:33 a.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of Noble Fir Ct in Woodbridge to investigate a reported abduction. The investigation revealed the victims, a 32-year-old woman and a 25-year-old woman, requested a ride using the Lyft app to transport them from an event in Maryland to their residence. The driver of the Lyft vehicle, later identified as the accused, picked the women up and proposed a discounted rate be paid directly to him instead of through Lyft. While dropping off the victims, an argument ensued over the price of the ride and the accused prevented the victims from leaving the vehicle, driving a short distance before allowing the victims to exit the vehicle. No injuries were reported by the victims. Officers obtained arrest warrants for BULUT; attempts to locate him were initially unsuccessful.

Stabbing investigation at Potomac Mills

On September 10 at 7:57 p.m., officers responded to Potomac Mills, located at 2700 Potomac Mills Cir in Woodbridge (22192), to investigate a stabbing. The investigation revealed a group of men, including the suspect and two victims, were engaged in gambling in a common area inside the mall. As the group dispersed, the suspect stabbed both of the victims, a 49-year-old man and a 32-year-old man, in their upper bodies before leaving the area on foot. Both victims sustained injuries that were later determined to be non-life threatening and were transported to an area hospital for treatment. During the investigation, both victims became uncooperative with investigators. Preliminarily, this incident is not believed to be random, and there is no threat to the greater community. The suspect was described as a Black male in his 40s, thin to medium build, wearing a white shirt and carrying a dark-colored cross-body bag and brown shopping bag.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

DUI arrest near Geico Boulevard

On September 10 at 2:06 a.m., Deputy Lee observed a vehicle driving erratically at Geico Boulevard and Stafford Lakes Parkway and conducted a traffic stop. Upon making contact, the driver displayed signs of impairment, including slurred speech, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol coming from their breath. The driver admitted to consuming alcohol right before driving. Field sobriety tests were administered and a breath sample was received. The driver was subsequently arrested. At the Sheriff’s Office, a breath sample revealed that the driver’s blood alcohol content was above the legal limit. Bridgitte Castillo, 51, of Fredericksburg, was charged with driving under the influence and a traffic lane violation. Castillo was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Stolen vehicle reported on Abberly Drive

On September 10 at 8:36 a.m., Deputy Oliveira-Hernandez responded to a larceny report regarding a stolen vehicle on Abberly Drive. The victim reported that their vehicle had been broken into and stolen the previous night. Upon arriving on scene, the deputy observed broken glass in the parking lot. No cameras were available in the area. The vehicle was entered as stolen.

Stolen package reported on Forbes Street

On September 10 at 4:54 p.m., Deputy Ramos responded to a larceny report regarding a stolen package on Forbes Street. The victim reported ordering an item online, but the package was never received. An image confirmed that the package was delivered. No cameras were available in the area. No suspects have been identified at this time.

Fraud report on Park Cove Drive

On September 10 at 9:46 a.m., Deputy J. Jones responded to a fraud report regarding unauthorized account openings on Park Cove Drive. The victim reported receiving a bill in the mail from Verizon showing several unauthorized phone lines opened in their name. The victim contacted Verizon, which advised that they needed a police report for the investigation.

Public intoxication arrest on Coneflower Lane

On September 10 at 9:41 p.m., Deputy Croson responded to an intoxicated person report in the area of Coneflower Lane. Information was provided that there was a suspicious parked vehicle that had an odor of marijuana. Upon making contact, the suspect displayed signs of impairment, including a strong odor of marijuana coming from their person, bloodshot eyes and suspicious behavior. Drug paraphernalia could be seen inside the vehicle. The suspect was subsequently arrested. Kelvin Hamilton II, 23, of Stafford, was charged with public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober. All marijuana and drug paraphernalia were entered as evidence.

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