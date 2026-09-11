Dog Krazy leases downtown HQ; William Street store stays put

Dog Krazy has leased a second downtown Fredericksburg building for corporate headquarters and franchise training, founder Nancy Guinn said, while stressing that the William Street retail store is not moving.

The company is already in at 1600 Princess Anne St. Guinn said in an on-the-record email Sept. 6 that the space will house corporate offices, training for new franchise owners and their teams, product and vendor sessions, and systems used across Dog Krazy stores. It is not a retail shop.

The most important thing we want everyone to know is that our downtown Dog Krazy retail store is NOT moving,” Guinn wrote.

Anne Marie owns and runs the flagship store at 307 William St. Guinn said the corporate site must not interfere with that shop and will not be open to the public. If someone walks in by mistake, staff will walk them to William Street.

Dog Krazy posted about the lease on Facebook on Aug. 30. Guinn said the Guinns had eyed the Princess Anne building for years for its character and outdoor space. It was for sale when they needed a permanent headquarters. A friend connected them with Suzy Stone, who learned the owners would rent, not only sell.

“I have literally looked at this building for years and thought about how perfect it could be for Dog Krazy someday,” Guinn said. They did not want a generic office park. “Dog Krazy was born in Fredericksburg, and downtown has always been a huge part of our story.”

She called it a full-circle moment. Twenty years ago she opened the first Dog Krazy with $8,000 and a love of animals. Fredericksburg is where people first took a chance on them. The company now has stores, franchise owners and a team, and plans to keep growing.

“We could have put our headquarters anywhere, but we wanted it here,” she said.

The Guinns recently moved back to Fredericksburg and are still unpacking at home. They have moved into the offices but are not fully set up. Guinn said they will hire more people when they can. After years of working from home, space near home but not in the house was “a non negotiable.”

The property has outdoor space for planned dog-friendly events and trainings; some will be open to the public. Neighbors may see staff, franchise trainees, vendors and occasionally dogs.

Potomac Local covered Dog Krazys 20th anniversary in August. Customers still shop at William Street; Princess Anne is the corporate and training home. Related: Dog Krazy celebrates 20 years.

Guinn did not provide square footage, rent or a grand-opening date.