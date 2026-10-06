VDOT lists overnight I-95 work through Friday

The Virginia Department of Transportation lists overnight lane closures on I-95 and Route 1 through Friday, Oct. 10. The Falmouth Bridge daytime inspection is already posted separately.

On I-95, northbound and southbound bridge inspections run Monday and Wednesday nights, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., from Exit 133 to Exit 148. Soil-sample work continues between Exit 126 and Exit 133, and on southbound from Exit 140 to Exit 126. Pavement marking is scheduled at Exit 143. A southbound noise barrier at Exit 126 keeps a single lane from 8 p.m. and a double lane from 10 p.m., reopening by 7 a.m.

In Fredericksburg, Route 1 from Stafford Avenue to College Avenue has alternating daytime and overnight lane closures for the Augustine Avenue intersection project. Side-street turns are restricted. Access stays open to College Avenue. Completion is expected in October 2027.

Route 644, Rock Hill Church Road, in Stafford stays closed to through traffic between Dunbar Drive and Van Horn Lane for the Aquia Creek bridge replacement. The detour runs until June 2027.